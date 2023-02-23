One Year of Safe Water in Ukraine: Water Mission Scales Emergency Disaster Respo… – Press Release

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit with more than 20 years of experience in disaster response, continues its emergency safe water work in Ukraine one year after Russia’s invasion. Water Mission deployed to the region just days after the conflict began and is thankful for the ongoing dedication of partners, volunteers, and everyone who has supported this response. Water Mission’s diverse international strategic partner network includes the United Nations International Organization for Migration and numerous corporations, NGOs, ministries, and individual supporters.



“I want to thank all who have come alongside us in the last year, as our shared efforts have impacted more than 100,000 people,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our dedication to providing safe water access is bringing hope to people living in dire circumstances across Ukraine.”

Since February 2022, Water Mission has served Ukrainian refugees seeking safety in bordering countries. Water Mission was also one of the first organizations to provide access to safe water for internally displaced people within Ukraine. The organization’s impact continues to expand emergency safe water access in areas affected by the war, where municipal water and power infrastructure are targeted by deadly missile strikes.

In the last year, Water Mission has produced more than 6 million gallons (23 million liters) of safe water and installed 50 emergency safe water systems and mobile water units. These systems aid vulnerable people in underserved communities that are typically far from urban centers. Water Mission teams in Ukraine are serving amidst the continuing conflict, providing critical on-the-ground engineering expertise, consulting, and water quality testing services to local municipal water operators. Water Mission has also collaborated with partners to ensure dignified living conditions for people in need by…