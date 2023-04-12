OneLegacy Celebrates Donate Life Month with Annual Run/Walk at Azusa Pacific Uni… – Press Release

Hosted by OneLegacy, Thousands Expected to Gather to Celebrate the Power of Donation and Transplantation and to Inspire Others to say “Yes” to Donation

Every April the donation community celebrates National Donate Life Month, and annually OneLegacy closes the month out with their OneLegacy Run/Walk and Family Festival. This year the event will take place at Azusa Pacific University on April 29 and include several competitive and non-competitive runs, an opening ceremony, dozens of exhibitors, musicians, community groups, food trucks and a family festival.

Thousands of Southern California residents traditionally attend the event to support and over a hundred and fifty teams already signed up this year. Teams include families of donors that gave the gift of life, many hospitals including Cedar-Sinai, UCLA, Keck Hospital of USC, fitness enthusiasts and local community members. Along the course, which weaves through the hills of Azusa, donors’ remembrance signs dot the stunning scenery. Participants can enjoy a leisurely 1K/5k or opt in for a timed bib to complete a more competitive run.

The opening ceremony will kick off the show, hosted by Phillip Palmer, a living donor and ABC7 News Anchor. This year Chloe Temtchine headlines the event as the main musical guest. Chloe, a double lung recipient, will share her inspiring story and powerful voice by premiering a new song written for her donor. Other speakers include Civic Officials and Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott.

Corporate sponsors for the event are Cedar Sinai, Providence, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Keck Medicine of USC, UCLA Health, UCI Health, Specialist Direct, PNG Builders, Community Tissue Services, Max’s Mexican Cuisine, Raising Cane’s, Ava’s Heart, Community a Walgreens Pharmacy, Universal Reprographics Incorporated, The Orchard, BAZIC Products and Powers Furniture.

Southern California residents of all ages gather to enjoy the scenic course, as well as a Family Festival with food…