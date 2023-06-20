OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amo… – Press Release

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF (“OMH”) announced today that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary OneMain Finance Corporation (“OMFC”) priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.00% senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 notes”) in connection with its previously announced registered 2029 notes offering.

The 2029 notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured basis by OMH (the “guarantee”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 22, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

OMFC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repurchases and repayments.

The 2029 notes offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. OMH and OMFC have filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents OMH and OMFC have filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about OMH and OMFC and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: [email protected]; and SG Americas Securities, LLC, 245 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10167, Attn: Syndicate Desk, by telephone: (855) 851 2108 or email: [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a…