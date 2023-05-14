ONEOK to Acquire Magellan Midstream Partners in Transaction Valued at $18.8 bill… – Press Release

Brings together two premier energy infrastructure businesses with strong returns on invested capital and diverse free cash flow generation

Expect to achieve immediate financial benefits, including cost, operational and tax synergies, supporting meaningful expected accretion

Compelling long-term value proposition driven by consistent and disciplined capital allocation philosophy

Complementary and diversified asset positions with potential for additional cost and commercial synergies over time

Strong investment-grade credit ratings with enhanced scale and diversification

TULSA, Okla., May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ONEOK, Inc. OKE (“ONEOK”) and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP (“Magellan”) today announced that they have executed a definitive merger agreement under which ONEOK will acquire all outstanding units of Magellan in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $18.8 billion including assumed debt, resulting in a combined company with a total enterprise value of $60.0 billion. The consideration will consist of $25.00 in cash and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK common stock for each outstanding Magellan common unit, representing a current implied value to each Magellan unitholder of $67.50 per unit, for a 22% premium, based on May 12, 2023 closing prices.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE:

Brings together two premier energy infrastructure businesses with strong returns on invested capital and diverse free cash flow generation: The transaction adds a leading, and primarily fee-based, refined products and crude oil transportation business to ONEOK. Magellan’s stable, primarily demand-driven businesses are expected to generate significant free cash flow due to low capital expenditure requirements. This acquisition creates a more resilient energy infrastructure company that is expected to produce stable cash flows through diverse commodity cycles.