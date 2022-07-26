ONERHT Foundation raises funds for disadvantaged groups in Gentle Bones Charity … – Press Release

– RHT Rajan Menon Foundation renamed as ONERHT Foundation

– Ms Kaylee Kwok appointed as ONERHT Foundation’s new Chairman

– Gentle Bones announces official retirement

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones returned to the stage for a good cause in collaboration with ONERHT Foundation Ltd (formerly known as RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd) (“Foundation”), the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”).

L-R: Mr Tan Chong Huat and ONERHT Foundation Chairman Ms Kaylee Kwok during the handover

Joining him on stage for his last ever concert in Singapore were guest artistes Tay Kewei, Charlie Lim, Linying and Benjamin Kheng who thrilled spectators at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. In a surprise appearance, JJ Lin who was among the spectators also joined in the performance.

Gentle Bones said, “It’s been a great journey since I started my ‘Gentle Bones’ YouTube channel for acoustic covers back in 2010, and I couldn’t have asked for more in my last ever concert in Singapore. By the end of the year, Gentle Bones will no longer be performing or participating in any activities locally, and I’ll be officially retiring Gentle Bones in Singapore.”

The concert was also attended by Guest of Honour Minister for Culture Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong SC, who noted ONERHT Foundation’s efforts to play a part in supporting an inclusive Singapore.

He said, “The Foundation has done good work over the years, to establish, inspire and encourage a philanthropic culture of giving back to the community among the corporate and legal fraternity. I hope, as ONERHT, they will continue to serve with one heart and one mind, to help the beneficiaries in our community.”

Newly appointed Chairman of the Foundation, Ms Kaylee Kwok, said, “Music brings people together and we are pleased to have presented this charitable collaboration with local musicians for a good…