OneSeven Empowers Growth with Acquisition of TruClarity Wealth Advisors – Press Release

OneSeven, a trailblazing wealth management firm specializing in supporting advisors with life-changing opportunities, today announced the successful acquisition of TruClarity Wealth Advisors, a renowned registered investment adviser (RIA) managing over $690 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). This strategic move bolsters OneSeven’s diverse advisor base and brings a highly talented group of professionals aboard. The acquisition signifies a significant milestone for both companies, with a combined total AUM of over $3.1 billion per the most recent ADV filings.

OneSeven’s innovative and forward-thinking approach equips advisors with unparalleled support and industry-leading tools. The OneSeven Power Base offers advisors support with legal and compliance, finance, brand, practice development, technology, and advisor services. By joining forces with OneSeven, TruClarity Wealth Advisors gains access to an expanded suite of services that can be provided to the newly onboarded advisors and team.

“Our commitment to offering a fresh approach to wealth management allows advisors to break free from the confines of the traditional 9-to-5 financial advisor model,” said Todd Resnick, Co-Founder and President of OneSeven. “We believe in empowering advisors to design and grow the business they always envisioned, think differently about the value they provide, and pave the path for advisors and clients alike to lead happier, more fulfilling lives.”

Since announcing its partnership with Merchant, OneSeven has expanded to support 34 independent advisors across 11 U.S. states. By leveraging Merchant’s deep understanding of the financial services landscape, OneSeven continues to further its advisor recruitment initiatives while building a best-in-class support network for its advisors, enabling continued growth and the know-how to stay ahead of industry trends.

Ron Gross, CEO of OneSeven, added, “This strategic addition will enable us to collaborate closely with each…