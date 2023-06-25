Online Gambling Market size is set to grow by USD 150.5 billion from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global online gambling market size is estimated to grow by USD 150.5 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.03%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Technavio’s analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The market in the region is increasing at a fast pace because of the increase in the number of mobile application platforms. In North America, the US is the major leading country in the market. The growing use of websites and applications for online gambling, as well as the increasing penetration of smartphones, has encouraged vendors to launch online-based gambling. For example, in 2021, Lotto.com Inc. announced the launch of the first digital platform in the state of New Jersey that allows lottery ticket purchases from any device without the need for an app or pre-deposited amounts. Also, In January 2020, BetAmerica launched an online platform for sports betting in Pennsylvania. Hence, due to such factors, the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

