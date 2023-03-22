Online Or Virtual Fitness Market Analysis: Key Growth Drivers, Major Trends, Top… – Press Release

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As per The Business Research Company’s Online Or Virtual Fitness Global Market Report 2023, the global online or virtual fitness market size will grow from $15.6 billion in 2022 to $21.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 39%. The online or virtual fitness market size is expected to grow to $76.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 36%.



During the forecast period, the rising penetration of smart devices is expected to increase the growth of the online fitness industry. Smart gadgets keep track of a person’s daily activities, by connecting to other devices or networks via various wireless protocols, including Bluetooth, Zigbee, NFC, Wi-Fi, LiFi and 5G. For example, in 2022, according to policy advice, 57% of US users of smart home devices report daily time savings, according to data from surveys and the linked home market size. They claim that these gadgets help them save an average of roughly 30 minutes each day. Therefore, the rising penetration of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the online or virtual fitness market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in online or virtual fitness market are focusing on innovative fitness apps to grow in the market. For instance, in 2020, Apple, a US-based company that offers virtual studio-style workouts with trainers, introduced Fitness+, a brand-new, cutting-edge virtual fitness platform. The app offers a first-of-its-kind virtual tailored training experience, which automatically integrates with smart devices, including Apple TV, iPad and iPhone. In addition, it is anticipated that these technological advancements will…