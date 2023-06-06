Online Video Platform Market size to grow by USD 1,198.96 million from 2022 to 2… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The online video platform market size is set to grow by USD 1,198.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.26%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as an increase in streaming services, growth in mobile video consumption, and an increase in user-generated content will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online video platform market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Online Video Platform Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The online video platform market is segmented by:

End-user

Individuals



Brand And Enterprises



Content Creators

Type

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the individuals segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Various users consider social media to be a crucial platform as they can share content without having to be members of organizations. Also, they can use online video platforms to express their opinions on various products and advertisements. Furthermore, established branded content is in danger from user-generated content, as around 80% to 85% of people worldwide give user-generated videos more credibility than information from other sources. Additionally, online video platforms also make a lot of money from individual…