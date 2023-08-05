Ontario Heritage Trust provincial plaque commemorates the history of Moose Facto… – Press Release

MOOSE FACTORY, ON, Aug. 5, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Ontario Heritage Trust, in partnership with the Moose River Heritage and Hospitality Association and the Moose Cree First Nation, unveiled a new provincial plaque commemorating the long history of what is today known as Moose Factory. The plaque recognizes the Moose Cree and their relations with European settlers beginning in the 17th century. The unveiling ceremony was part of a weeklong celebration of Cree culture and history that ran from August 1 to 5.

This new plaque will replace an existing provincial plaque that was originally unveiled in 1964. It presented a colonial perspective on the historical significance of Moose Factory that emphasized the fur trade and the history of European settlement. To rectify this exclusionary interpretation, the Trust worked with historian Cecil Chabot and an advisory group of Moose Cree Elders and Knowledge-keepers to centre Moose Cree worldviews and their history with Europeans.

“This year’s More than 350 celebrations in Moose Factory are about exploring a broader and deeper history of the community. These new provincial plaques accomplish that goal by extending beyond the fur trade and instead emphasizing a Moose Cree perspective of their homeland,” said Cecil Chabot, Executive Director of the Moose River Heritage and Hospitality Association. “We are thankful to the Ontario Heritage Trust, and to all those who advised on the new plaque texts, for their knowledge and their support.”

Updating this provincial plaque is part of the Trust’s continuing commitment to working in partnership with Indigenous Nations to address past harms and expand the historical narrative so Ontarians have a more authentic and honest account of our history.

“The Ontario Heritage Trust is pleased to recognize the long and rich history of the Moose Cree First Nation and Moose Factory with these new provincial plaques,” said John Ecker, Chair, Board of Directors, Ontario Heritage Trust. “We believe the…