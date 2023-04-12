ONWARD to Attend Upcoming Scientific and Investor Events – Press Release

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and BOSTON, MA USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONWARD Medical N.V. ONWD, the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury (SCI), today announced that management will attend the following conferences in the upcoming weeks:



Needham Annual Healthcare Conference

April 17-20, 2023

Virtual Event

Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will give a company presentation.

DMGP Congress (36th Annual Meeting of the German-Speaking Medical Society for Paraplegia)

April 19-22

Nottwil, Switzerland

Grégoire Courtine, CSO, will deliver the keynote address with Dr. Jocelyne Bloch.

LSX World Congress

May 3-4, 2023

London, UK

Dave Marver, CEO, will attend and serve on a panel.

“Invest & Connect” by KPMG & the Vaud Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CVCI)

June 13, 2023

Lausanne, Switzerland

Lara Smith Weber, CFO, will deliver the keynote address at this start-up event.

Stifel European Healthcare Conference

June 28-30, 2023

Bordeaux, France

Dave Marver, CEO, will attend and participate in the conference.

Information on upcoming conferences and events is available in the investor section of the ONWARD website at https://ir.onwd.com/news-events .

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD’s work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world’s leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD’s ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury and other movement disabilities.

ONWARD has received eight Breakthrough Device Designations from the US FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive…