Opalesque Introduces an Innovative Online Course To Empower Emerging Investment … – Press Release

Based on over 20 years expertise in the alternative investment domain, Opalesque has completed its DIGITAL MASTER CLASS – ASSET RAISING, the world’s first online course which empowers investment professionals with the necessary skills and strategies for effective marketing and successful fundraising.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — In a significant step forward for emerging and smaller investment managers, Opalesque, the leading alternative investment management publishing platform, is excited to announce the completion of its unique online course, the DIGITAL MASTER CLASS – ASSET RAISING. This new service is aimed at equipping investment professionals with the necessary skills and strategies for effective marketing and successful fundraising.

The course is accessible at www.fundmanager.tools, where it delivers a complete training that specifically addresses the unique challenges of marketing and fundraising often faced by smaller and emerging investment managers. The course aims to empower these professionals, offering a comprehensive guide to navigating this complex landscape.

Key course content includes:

Defining market positioning and creating brand differentiation.

Building effective networking and relationship strategies.

Mastering investor engagement and communication.

Developing tailored fundraising strategies suitable for smaller and emerging managers.

Understanding the legal considerations and compliance guidelines for fundraising.

Drawing on the extensive industry knowledge and expertise within Opalesque, the course provides these investment managers with an opportunity to grow their skills, improve their operations, and raise more assets.

“Our objective at Opalesque has always been to support and strengthen the investment management industry,” said Matthias Knab, Founder of Opalesque. “With this course, we are furthering our commitment to this mission by providing emerging managers with the resources they need to enhance their marketing and…