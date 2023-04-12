Operators Unleash Competitive Advantage in $30bn Roaming Market with Juniper Res… – Press Release

Juniper Research, foremost experts in the global roaming market, has released today the most complete roaming market intelligence research subscription, providing competitive advantage for subscribers.

Leading operators such as Vodafone, Orange, and Verizon already benefit from access, with many more innovative players signing up.

The new Roaming Market Intelligence Centre delivers the most comprehensive set of research tools available for the telecommunications industry today, including:

Competitor analysis – In-depth vendor analysis and positioning via the Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard.

– In-depth vendor analysis and positioning via the Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard. Market sizing & forecasts – 160,000 roaming market statistics, covering 60 countries across 8 global regions.

– 160,000 roaming market statistics, covering 60 countries across 8 global regions. Trend analysis – Emerging growth opportunities, identified and quantified.

– Emerging growth opportunities, identified and quantified. Strategic assessment – Go-to-market strategies and actionable insights, not management buzzwords.

– Go-to-market strategies and actionable insights, not management buzzwords. Thorough sector coverage – Areas of expertise include 5G Roaming, IoT Roaming, and Retail Roaming.

Market-leading Research, for Market-leading Innovators

Alongside its expansive library of roaming research, Juniper Research offers unparalleled client support; including the ability for subscribers to pose questions to its expert roaming analysts, request bespoke forecasts, and discuss new market opportunities.

Key roaming market statistics provided include:

Total Roaming Connections & Data Traffic , including: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Consumer & IoT Connections

, including: Total Roaming Revenue , including: Retail & Wholesale Roaming 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Consumer & IoT Connections

, including:

Subscribers to the Roaming Market Intelligence Centre also get complimentary access to harvest, an intuitive data platform that allows subscribers to explore granular datasets for key roaming sectors. Furthermore, accompanying reports provide key takeaways, strategic recommendations, and opportunity appraisal.

Tony Crabtree – Founder & CEO commented: “Over the last 20 years,…