Opinion: Boris Johnson’s political demise presents a lesson for US Republicans





The cascade of resignations by British officials urging that the ethically-challenged Prime Minister Boris Johnson step down ultimately produced the desired result. After an endless series of scandals, and following stubborn vows that he would not give up, Johnson at last announced his resignation on Thursday.

It looks like democracy prevailed in the United Kingdom. It was a bit of a shambolic circus, to be sure, consistent with Johnson’s premiership and much of his life (not to mention his hair). But, in the end, the process worked, and Britain stepped back from the brink.

The man that former President Donald Trump claimed people called “Britain Trump,” ultimately resigned in disgrace for lying, for breaking the rules and for trying to get away with it one more time.

Viewed from the other side of the Atlantic, the British mayhem was simultaneously satisfying and unsettling. Americans, whose democracy barely survived four years of Trump, reflexively drew a comparison between the…