Opinion: Pricey Prince Charles, do not shake palms with the tyrant who kidnapped our father





He rescued us from a refugee camp in Rwanda after our biological parents were killed during the 1994 genocide and raised us as his own. We — Carine, who was one at the time, and Anaïse who was two — were saved in addition to the 1,268 lives he saved by protecting inside a hotel for the duration of the genocide.

His story was told in the Oscar-nominated film “Hotel Rwanda,” and he received numerous awards for his bravery and humanitarian work.

Over the years he became one of the most high-profile critics of Rwanda’s longtime President Paul Kagame. Then, in August 2020, our father — now a Belgian citizen and US permanent resident — was kidnapped by the Rwandan government and has since been in jail on false charges for over 650 days.

Now as representative heads of state, including the Prince of Wales, descend on Rwanda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Monday, they must not turn a blind eye to the host nation’s human rights violations. While it is sad that the…