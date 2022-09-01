Opinion: US firms are committing to hiring refugees. Extra ought to comply with swimsuit





“They were shooting from the back of us…telling us to stop. But we didn’t stop,” Kabir told us. He and his family were among the lucky ones — they are four of the more than 76,000 Afghans who have been evacuated to the United States after Kabul fell last year.

Resettlement agencies have undertaken Herculean efforts to help Afghans like Kabir and his family find housing, enroll children in school and provide English-language training. They have been joined by local churches, community groups and families from Texas to California to Virginia, opening their arms in inspiring ways to their new neighbors.

But the single most important step in the journey of a refugee is landing a job, and yet, many of them are still struggling to do so. They might lack English fluency; have resumes with work experiences, certifications or company names that are unfamiliar to hiring personnel; or face transportation challenges due to the fact that they lack drivers’ licenses. Companies need to step up…