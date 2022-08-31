Opinion: We have now lastly gotten some aid on the pump. However it might not final lengthy

Editor’s Note: Patrick De Haan is head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

Americans have never seen a wilder year when it comes to gas prices, thanks to the confluence of a surge in demand as the pandemic eased, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which created myriad challenges among oil producers, from supply constraints to volatile markets to unpredictable demand.

And even though gas prices have come down in recent weeks, there is still a chance that the bumpy ride could get worse.

Gas prices in most parts of the US started the year around $3 a gallon, but began to climb a couple of months later due to rebounding seasonal demand and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Soon, prices reached $4, with many states even seeing prices cross $5 per gallon, as Americans eagerly hit the road for summer trips.