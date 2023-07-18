OPPO Introduces the Reno10 Series with Pro-level Camera System And New IoT Produ… – Press Release

The global technology brand launches the highly anticipated Reno10 series alongside two brand new IoT devices, the OPPO Pad 2 and OPPO Enco Air3 Pro

The Reno10 series consists of three pro-level smartphones with advanced portrait imaging capabilities, featuring innovative technology and an unparalleled smartphone user experience

The Reno10 series and IoT devices are now available to pre-order across the GCC

DUBAI, UAE, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OPPO, today announced the launch of its latest Reno10 series, featuring the all-new Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. In tandem, the global technology brand also launched two brand new IoT products, the OPPO Pad 2 and the OPPO Enco Air3 Pro.

Chi Zhou, President of OPPO MEA said, “We are excited to unveil our tenth generation Reno series, along with a groundbreaking lineup of IoT products. Putting our customers first, the Reno series has consistently impressed with its exceptional performance, and the latest series takes user experience to new heights. With advanced camera capabilities, including the introduction of a telephoto camera, and seamless performance, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation with every launch. Our goal is to deliver products that enrich the lives of our customers, and we are eagerly anticipating the market’s response to these releases.”

With its Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System, the Reno10 series provides a pro-level portrait imaging experience housed within the signature slim, lightweight, and trendy design of the OPPO Reno series. Together with up to 100W SUPERVOOC™ flash charging, a powerful SoC, the Dynamic Computing Engine, ColorOS 13, and a fast-charging, safe and long-lasting battery supported by OPPO’s Battery Health Engine and SUPERVOOC S power management chip, the Reno10 series delivers unrivaled all-round performance.

Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System Gives Pro-Level Experiences

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers a remarkable Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System for…