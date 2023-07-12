OPPO Teases Upcoming Launch of Reno10 Series: Unveiling the Next Flagship Lineup… – Press Release

– OPPO is set to launch the Reno10 series, a range of pro-level smartphones with advanced portrait imaging capabilities, alongside two brand new IoT devices this July

– The Reno10 series showcases OPPO’s commitment to delivering innovative technology and an unparalleled smartphone user experience, with features that enhance battery efficiency, design, imaging, and other cutting-edge elements

– The all-new Reno10 series and IoT devices will be available to pre-order across the GCC region from 19th July onwards

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global technology brand OPPO announces the upcoming Reno10 series launch alongside a new lineup of IoT devices. Packed with industry-leading features and innovative technology, these launches aim to provide users with an enhanced user experience, allowing them to make the most of their devices with ease, every day.

The upcoming series consists of a range of pro-level smartphones that offer advanced portrait imaging capabilities, namely the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G. Additionally, OPPO is expanding its IoT ecosystem with two new devices. The flagship OPPO Pad 2 delivers an immaculate reading and immersive audio-visual experience, while the OPPO Air3 Pro wireless earbuds feature noise-cancellation technology and LDAC Hi-Res Audio support, ensuring exceptional audio quality and a personalized listening experience.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G smartphone boasts a powerful Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System that enables users to capture professional-quality portraits. One of the system’s key components is a 64MP telephoto portrait camera, which offers a 71 mm equivalent focal length, large f/2.5 aperture, 25cm minimum focus distance, and large 1/2″ camera sensor. With the highest megapixel count among smartphones with telephoto cameras currently available in the market, prime floating OIS technology, and 6-times zoom capability, users can capture stunning close-up portraits with exceptional clarity and image…