OPPO’s Find N2 Flip Sets A New Benchmark For Flip Phone Cover Screens – Press Release

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets of users

The phone features a vertical cover screen, and its design is sleek, elegant, and lightweight despite the advanced folding mechanism

The cover screen unlocks many experiences such as imaging, time-saving tools, and personalization, including always-on display, interactive pets, and smart widgets

OPPO has released a major software update that includes a new Spotify Widget and a Speech-to-Text quick reply feature for messaging apps, as part of its commitment to ongoing device improvements

Global technology brand OPPO's newest Find N2 Flip boasts an industry-leading cover screen that sets a new standard in the foldable phone market.

OPPO’s engineers understood that to maximize the cover screen’s potential, they needed to find the right balance. It had to be the right size and proportions, and the rest of the phone’s design couldn’t distract from it. OPPO achieved this perfect balance with the Find N2 Flip, resulting in a truly remarkable phone with the largest cover screen of its kind. The cover screen also features powerful widgets and displays meaningful information, making it unnecessary to open the phone constantly.

Design

OPPO’s designers have been developing folding devices since 2018. By experimenting with its own folding technologies, and assessing other flip phones, they reached some conclusions: a big screen is better than a small screen, a square screen is better than a round screen, and a vertical screen is better than a horizontal screen.

OPPO decided to commit to vertical cover screens on its flip phone, with the Find N2 Flip’s cover screen designed as a 3.26″, 17:9 vertical layout. This is the only vertical cover screen in the industry that is so similar to the screen ratio of the main screen and conventional straight-screen phones.

Looking at the Find N2 Flip, its design doesn’t shout or pull focus from the cover screen….