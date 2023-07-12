OPSWAT Survey Reveals Only 2% of Organizations Feel Confident with Current Secur… – Press Release

With at least 75% of Organizations Upgrading Infrastructure and 78% Increasing Security Budgets, OPSWAT’s Latest Report Highlights Disparity Between Infrastructure Upgrades, Spending and Security Improvements

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today released the findings of its 2023 State of Web Application Security report, based on an online survey of over 400 executive leaders, managers, and senior contributors. The survey provides a deep dive into the evolving state of web applications and cloud infrastructure and highlights a concerning disconnect: While 75% of organizations have made significant strides to upgrade their infrastructure in the past year, including the adoption of public cloud hosting and containerization, and 78% have increased their security budgets, only 2% of industry experts are confident in their security strategies.

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape of web application security, organizations are constantly striving to adapt and fortify their infrastructure, particularly with the rise of hybrid work environments. Recognizing the need for enhanced productivity and scalable solutions, most organizations have embraced public cloud hosting for their web applications, with an overwhelming 97% already employing or planning to implement containerization.

The use of applications utilizing storage services has also increased with these infrastructure upgrades, elevating concerns around file-based malware.

Key Research Findings:

62% of organizations use five or less antivirus (AV) engines to detect malicious file uploads

This indicates a potential vulnerability, as deploying more engines can significantly strengthen an organization’s defense against advanced malware.

Large organizations are more likely to use Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR)