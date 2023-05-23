Options Announces Partnership with ETD to Provide Innovative Trading Solutions – Press Release

Options Technology, the leading capital markets services provider, today announced a new partnership with ETD (previously Euromoney TRADEDATA), a leading provider of symbology, reference data, corporate actions and legal entity data for the derivatives market.

Through this partnership, ETD will provide its clients with access to Options’ high-quality data, utilizing a pre-deployed technology stack that consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalised tick data. This will provide ETD’s clients with comprehensive access to the global FX and CFD markets.

The announcement follows Options’ acquisition of ACTIV Financial and the subsequent integration of its normalised data services and API. Options now provide clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparties in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented on the partnership, saying, “We are delighted to partner with ETD, who are recognized as one of the leading providers of symbology and reference data for the derivatives market. This partnership will further the expansion of our data offering and provide clients with access to high-quality data in real-time, alongside the most innovative trading solutions and expertise in the sector.

As we expand our services into new regions and territories, we look forward to working with ETD…