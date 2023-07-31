Optty partners with Triple-A to expand payment architectures into Cryptocurrenci… – Press Release

Partnership adds cryptocurrency as a payment option for merchants using Optty’s universal payment platform

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Optty , the world’s first universal payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Triple-A , a licensed crypto payment gateway, to add cryptocurrency as a payment option on the platform. As the central hub connecting and streamlining a robust global network of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers, this milestone marks the launch of Optty’s sixth payment architecture, further expanding viable payment options for merchants and convenience for their end customers.

Sign-up and integration with Optty is free. To get started, please visit: https://www.optty.com/merchant-account

“As the world’s first true universal payments platform, Optty is agnostic and supportive of payments inclusion, a unique position that is designed to help retailers offer more choice than ever at checkout,” said Natasha Zurnamer, CEO and founder of Optty. “With one simplified integration, not only can retailers access over 90 BNPLs and local payment methods in over 120 countries — they can now switch on crypto payments, a natural progression in our aim to simplify payments for retailers all over the world.”

The first crypto payment gateway to be licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Triple-A is also licensed in Europe, through Banque de France’s ACPR, and registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Through the collaboration with Triple-A’s white label crypto payment gateway, Optty enables retailers and merchants to offer a wide range of payment methods. This allows them to test and learn which payment types best resonate with their customers.

Tapping into diverse consumer payment preferences

With Optty’s vast global network of gateways that license the company’s unique payment stacks, merchants and retailers can now leverage Triple-A’s gateway to accept cryptocurrencies such as