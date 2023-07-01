Opus Interactive Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501–Tech Industry’s Most Pr… – Press Release

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

HILLSBORO, Ore., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Opus Interactive has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Opus Interactive to the 2023 MSP 501.

“We feel so privileged to be listed among such esteemed managed service providers,” said Shannon Hulbert, CEO, Opus Interactive. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of the Opus Interactive team and our partners. We remain grateful for the opportunity to assist amazing organizations in their efforts. It’s an exciting time to be part of this industry, and we look forward to continuing our journey together.”

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the…