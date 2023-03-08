Oragenics Appoints Janet Huffman as Chief Financial Officer Strengthening Execut… – Press Release

Oragenics, Inc. OGEN (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including COVID-19, announces the appointment of Janet Huffman as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 7, 2023. Ms. Huffman is a seasoned financial executive with more than a dozen years of leadership experience at publicly traded and private healthcare companies.

“Janet’s extensive professional background as a public company CFO will be important to Oragenics as we drive forward with our development plans. She brings particularly valuable expertise in raising capital and M&A transactions to deliver strong strategic results. We expect that her experience in these areas and understanding of the healthcare market will support and advance Oragenics’ progress,” commented Kim Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics.

Most recently, Ms. Huffman served as Chief Financial Officer for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed company focused on health services IT for retail pharmacies. In 2019, Ms. Huffman was a founding member of Banyan Pediatric Care Centers and served as its Chief Financial Officer. After leading Banyan’s merger with Assisted 4 Living, Inc., an OTC-listed company later renamed Arboreta Healthcare Inc. and a provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living services, she continued as Chief Financial Officer until February 2022. Prior to Arboreta Healthcare, Ms. Huffman was the Chief Financial Officer for Signature HomeNow, a home healthcare services company. Earlier in her career, she served as Director of Finance and Regional Director of Operations for Infinity Homecare and was Vice President of Finance for Family Home Health Services.

“I am delighted to join Oragenics as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to working with Kim and the team with a focus on establishing relationships within the financial community and utilizing my network to fund our development strategy and advance our product…