Orange County’s Credit Union Welcomes Kathy Jumper as New CEO – Press Release

Industry veteran Kathy Jumper named to lead the Southern California financial institution with more than $2.5 billion in assets

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Board of Directors of Orange County’s Credit Union announced today the appointment of Kathy Jumper as its new chief executive officer, effective August 16, 2023. Jumper was selected by the Board of Directors, with the support of Interim CEO Lucy Ito, following an extensive executive search that produced a highly competitive candidate pool.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Kathy Jumper as the new CEO of Orange County’s Credit Union,” said Board Chair Gary Burton. “Her leadership, dedication to the Credit Union movement, and her commitment to the Member and Associate experience align with our mission of ‘simple banking, for people, not profit.’ We are confident that Kathy will lead the Credit Union to continued success through our people-centered approach with exceptional service that empowers Members to achieve their financial goals.”

With 26 years of experience in the financial industry, Jumper brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to Orange County’s Credit Union. Named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions by American Banker last year, Jumper most recently served as the chief retail officer at Members 1st Federal Credit Union, where she oversaw 60 branches and drove organic membership growth by implementing innovative membership appreciation strategies and lean process improvements to create smoother and easier processes for members. Prior to joining Members 1st Federal Credit Union, she held senior positions at various financial institutions, including InTouch Credit Union, Fifth Third Bank, and Capitol Bancorp/1st Commerce Bank, among others. In addition, she currently serves on the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) Regulatory and Cyber Committee.

As CEO, Jumper will lead the Santa Ana-based financial…