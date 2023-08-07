Orchestration Tools Market size to surpass $76.23 billion, globally, by 2030 at … – Press Release

Burlingame, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Orchestration Tools Market, By Application (Provisioning, Compliance Auditing, Management, and Monitoring, Metering, and Billing, Autoscaling), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and ITES, Others), – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030,” According to the report, the global orchestration tools market is estimated to be valued at $15.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.



Analysts’ Views on Global Orchestration Tools Market

Orchestration is the coordination and management of multiple computer systems, applications, and services, linking multiple tasks to execute a larger workflow or process. Cloud orchestration tools aid systems to streamline resources, distribute workloads, and organize deployments across server or cloud environments. Container orchestration tools provide a framework for managing containers and microservices architecture at scale. Security orchestration tools help coordinate, execute, and automate tasks between various people and tools all within a single platform. Orchestration is the automated configuring, coordinating, and managing of computer systems and software.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Orchestration Tools Market:

Increasing penetration of IT automation and related technologies is one of the key trends expected to augment the growth of the global orchestration tools market. For instance, with the increasing penetration of IT automation and related technologies, the demand for container orchestration tools is also increasing rapidly. In April 2023, Cleura expanded its suite…