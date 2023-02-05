Orica Selects Cognizant to Accelerate Development of a Digital Platform to Repor… – Press Release

Cognizant will implement a digital platform designed to monitor and forecast emissions in real-time, and help develop its new ESG data strategy, reporting and governance model

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cognizant has extended its relationship with Orica, a leading manufacturer of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems, to deliver an ESG data strategy and a digital platform, through agile methods, that provides real-time reporting and forecasting of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The project is a key component of Orica’s Net Zero strategy, specifically its AUD37 million (USD27 million) Kooragang Island Decarbonization Project.

As part of the agreement, Cognizant will leverage Orica’s existing technology investments, specifically its Microsoft Azure data lake, and provide Orica with a single ESG data platform. This platform is expected to capture and curate Orica’s GHG emissions data, including structured, unstructured and real-time data, with the goal of enabling Orica to monitor, report and forecast its GHG emissions reductions and track the origination of Australian Carbon Credit Units.

“There is a growing market-driven need for large organizations in the resources industry to understand, report on and reduce their carbon footprint. As a major supplier to mining and construction companies, Orica also has an important role to play in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Crozier, Chief Information Officer, Orica. “As such, we needed a trusted partner with a similar focus on ESG goals and sustainability and one with an expertise in data analysis, AI, design and IoT. We look forward to working with Cognizant to help us achieve our own sustainability objectives, while we look for ways to support our customers meeting their own goals.”

“Core to our company’s purpose of engineering modern businesses to improve everyday life is our commitment to embed sustainability into our thinking, decisions, and…