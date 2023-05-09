Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results – Orion Office REIT … – Press Release

– Total Revenues of $50.2 million –



Orion Office REIT Inc. ONL (“Orion” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, acquisition and management of single-tenant net lease mission-critical suburban office properties located across the U.S., announced today its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Paul McDowell, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter of performance from our high-quality mission-critical suburban office portfolio. During the quarter, we continued to make good progress on asset management activity, primarily through leasing and entering agreements to sell non-core assets. We will continue to navigate the ongoing challenges around the office sector across the country, while effectively managing our low leverage balance sheet and financial flexibility to build sustainable long-term value.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Leasing and Disposition Activity

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company entered into one 15.0-year lease renewal for 64,000 square feet at the Company’s property in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The Company also entered into a lease expansion covering an additional 11,000 square feet with an existing tenant at one of its…