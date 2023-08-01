Orlando Health Welcomes Florida Medical Clinic – Press Release

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective today, Orlando Health announces its expansion into Hillsborough and Pasco counties by joining forces with Florida Medical Clinic (FMC). FMC is a multi-specialty physician group consisting of 54 locations, more than 350 providers, 40 medical specialties, and a team of 2000+ employees.



“Florida Medical Clinic has provided its patients with access to distinguished physicians and providers for three decades,” said David Strong, president and CEO, Orlando Health. “Together we will continue that legacy while also providing the world-class patient care that both health care systems are known for throughout the Tampa Bay region.”

“We are excited to join the Orlando Health family, which has a strong history of providing exceptional care to the communities it serves,” said Joe Delatorre, CEO of FMC. “The synergy between our two companies will enhance opportunities moving forward. Joining Orlando Health enables us to further advance our ability to provide innovative and quality care with greater capabilities and sustainability than ever before.”

Founded in 1993, Florida Medical Clinic is a multi-specialty medical group dedicated to improving both the quality and delivery of healthcare to the communities it serves. FMC brings together primary care and medical specialists to provide integrated, coordinated patient care. Specialties include allergy, asthma & immunology, anesthesiology, audiology, cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic labs, endocrinology, gastroenterology, infectious disease, interventional & non-interventional pain management, oncology, nephrology, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, optometry, orthopedics, otolaryngology, palliative care, physical therapy, podiatry, proctology, psychiatry, pulmonology, radiology, rheumatology, general surgery, urology, and vascular surgery. Florida Medical Clinic offers two urgent care centers, as well as two surgery centers accredited by the…