Orthopedic Implants Market Size & Share to Surpass $61.88 Billion by 2030 | Vant… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Vantage Market Research, The Global Orthopedic Implants Market is projected to reach a value of USD 61.88 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.40% from 2023 to 2030. The global Orthopedic Implants Industry is valued at USD 43.85 Billion in 2022.



An Orthopedic Implant serves as a vital medical device crafted to either replace a missing joint or bone or provide support to a fractured bone. Comprising primarily of robust stainless steel and titanium alloys, these implants are reinforced for strength, while their synthetic coating emulates natural cartilage. Notably, they find extensive utility in minimally invasive surgical interventions, particularly in addressing spinal injuries and lumbar spinal stenosis.

The market for Orthopedic Implants is on an upward trajectory, fueled by a surge in orthopedic procedures. The escalating occurrence of traumas, accidents, and injuries amplifies the demand for these implants. Moreover, the escalating concerns surrounding bone density and bone-related conditions prevalent among the middle-aged population contribute to the burgeoning demand. Collectively, these factors are poised to catalyze the expansion of the orthopedic industry in the forthcoming years.

Key Highlights: