Oscars class photograph: 10 issues we noticed

This year’s Oscars “class photo” has been released – and as usual there are several eye-catching details.
Film fanatics have welcomed the triumphant return of the Academy Awards’ yearbook snapshot after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
Here are some of the things we spotted from an annual tradition that has been described as “endearingly awkward”.
1. Brendan Fraser having a ‘whale’ of a time
Everyone loves a good comeback story, but even the best screenwriter couldn’t have written a better story arch for Brendan Fraser.
After all but disappearing from the big screen in the mid-aughts, Fraser is the frontrunner for this year’s Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Charlie, in The Whale.
Director Darren Aronofsky is said to have spent nearly a decade…