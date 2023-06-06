OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Clinical Abstracts on Tedopi® at the ASCO 2023 A… – Press Release

Tedopi® is the Company’s Most Advanced Product in Clinical Development

ATALANTE-1, a Phase 3 clinical trial with positive results comparing Tedopi ® to chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after failure to immunotherapy: New data on prognostic factors of overall survival supporting Tedopi ® ‘s mechanism of action in improving patients’ overall survival.

TEDOVA, a Phase 2 clinical trial sponsored and conducted by the French oncology cooperative group ARCAGY-GINECO and supported by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., and OSE Immunotherapeutics: An innovative combination approach in ovarian cancer with high unmet medical need. 180 patients planned and first results expected H1 2025.



Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA FR presented a poster and a publication in abstract book featuring Tedopi®, an immunotherapy activating tumor specific T-cells, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in ovarian cancer at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held June 2 – 6.

ADDITIONAL DATA FROM THE POSITIVE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN NSCLC, ATALANTE-1

The publication- abstract “# e21037”, “Prognostic factors of overall survival (OS) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after failure on immune checkpoint inhibitors (IO) treated with anticancer vaccine OSE2101 or chemotherapy (CT) in phase 3 ATALANTE-1 randomized trial”, reported an analysis performed to identify the prognostic factors of overall survival (OS) in each treatment group of the Phase 3 clinical trial of Tedopi® (Atalante-1) in HLA-A2+ patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), led by Pr. Benjamin Besse, Gustave Roussy cancer center, Principal Investigator of the study.

Tedopi® is the first cancer vaccine that has shown positive and clinically meaningful efficacy results associated with a better safety and quality of life profile in monotherapy versus active comparator…