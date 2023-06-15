OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents Update on BiCKI®IL-7, CLEC-1 and OSE-230 Preclin… – Press Release

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA FR presents scientific updates in oral and poster presentations selected for international conferences: at the Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe 2023 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 7), at the FOCIS 2023 Annual Meeting (June 20-23), the 4th Annual Cytokine-Based Drug Development Summit 2023 (June 27-29) and at the 3rd Annual Tumor Myeloid-directed Therapies Summit 2023 (July 18-20) in Boston, US. The communications feature the latest research on pre-IND programs for BiCKI®-IL-7 (bifunctional therapy targeting PD-1 and IL-7), CLEC-1(1) (new myeloid immune checkpoint) in immuno-oncology and for OSE-230 (first pro-resolutive monoclonal antibody) in chronic inflammation.

Dr Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, commented: “We are very proud to share our latest scientific advances on our innovative pre-IND research programs with the international scientific community. The progress made on our next-generation immunotherapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation demonstrate our continued commitment to delivering first-in-class treatments for patients in high need for new therapeutic options. We are looking forward to progressing these programs with strategic partners into clinical stage”.

Dr Aurore Morello, Head of Research of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “The latest data featured in our communications highlight the value and therapeutic potential of our pre-IND assets.

BiCKI®-IL-7, our bispecific anti-PD1/IL-7 program, presents an innovative cytokine approach, selectively targeting tumor-specific T-cells to improve the quality and durability of memory T-lymphocyte responses.

CLEC-1, developed in academic collaboration with Dr Elise Chiffoleau’s team at the Center for Translational Research in Transplantation and Immunology (1) in Nantes, acts as a new myeloid immune checkpoint and the CLEC-1/new ligand TRIM21 axis as a new target for cancer immunotherapy….