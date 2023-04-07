Ouster to Consolidate Shares with 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split – Ouster (NYSE:OU… – Press Release

Ouster, Inc. OUST (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”) that is expected to become effective on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company’s Common Stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on April 21, 2023 under the existing symbol “OUST” and new CUSIP number 68989M 202.

At Ouster’s special meeting of stockholders on January 26, 2023, stockholders approved the proposal to authorize the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) to effect a reverse split at ratios ranging from 1-for-5 to 1-for-10.

The reverse split will affect all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 10 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the effective date will be automatically combined into one share of Common Stock. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share of common stock. The reverse stock split affects all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding common stock, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares, as described above.

The terms of outstanding warrants and equity-based awards (including exercise price and number of shares issuable thereunder) will be proportionately adjusted, in accordance with the terms of the applicable agreement. Specifically, following effectiveness, every 10 shares of the Company’s common stock that may be purchased pursuant to the exercise of warrants will represent one share of…