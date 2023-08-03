OUTFRONT Media Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results – Press Release

By
Benzinga
-


Revenues of $468.8 million

Operating loss of $438.2 million (includes $511.4 million impairment taken on U.S. Transit and Other)

Net loss attributable to OUTFRONT Media Inc. of $478.9 million

Adjusted OIBDA of $122.2 million

AFFO attributable to OUTFRONT Media Inc. of $78.0 million

Quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable September 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.


OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

"Second quarter revenues grew 4%, driven by higher billboard yields and growth from both our local and national businesses," said Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "Though we expect modest growth in the third quarter, we are seeing some impact from the ongoing strikes within the media industry in the second half, particularly in our transit business. Despite this current headwind, we remain excited by the long-term opportunity for of our business and the out of home industry."

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

$ in Millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues

$468.8

$450.2

$864.6

$823.7

Organic revenues

465.0

446.3

857.9

818.7

Operating income (loss)

(438.2)

79.9

(428.0)

108.4

Adjusted OIBDA

122.2

125.3

182.4

195.5

Net income (loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests

(478.4)

48.4

(507.1)

48.5

Net income (loss)1

(478.9)

48.0

(507.8)

47.9

Net income (loss) per share1,2,3

($2.92)

$0.28

($3.11)

$0.25

Funds From Operations (FFO)1

(59.8)

92.4

(42.7)

134.2

Adjusted FFO (AFFO)1

78.0

93.2

86.8

128.7

Shares outstanding3

165.0

164.6

164.8

158.8

Notes: See exhibits for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures; 1) References to "Net…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR