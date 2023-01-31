Outlook on the Monkeypox Treatment Global Market to 2035 – Focus on Therapeutics… – Press Release

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Monkeypox Treatment Market: Focus on Therapeutics, Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits: Distribution by Type of Product, Drug Developers, Drug Candidates, Type of Diagnostic Kit, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players focused on the development of monkeypox therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostic kits. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

Monkeypox is a viral disease, which is usually transmitted to humans from animals. The disease is known to have symptoms similar to those observed in smallpox patients, although it is considered to be clinically less severe. Monkeypox has recently emerged as a prominent orthopox virus affecting public health. In May 2022, multiple cases of the disease were reported in several non-endemic countries, thereby making monkeypox a disease of global concern.

Consequently, in July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). In fact, till date, over 71,000 cases of the disease have been reported, globally.

In response to the monkeypox outbreak, active research and development efforts are underway to develop various therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. Presently, more than 25 therapeutics / vaccines are commercialized / under development for the treatment and prevention of monkeypox. With the increase in the number of monkeypox cases globally, the demand for testing has also increased.

Key Market Insights

Growing Demand for Monkeypox Treatment Therapeutics / Vaccines and Diagnostic Kits

Due to the surge in monkeypox cases in 2022, globally, there is a growing demand for monkeypox vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic kits. With…