Outlook on the Scar Treatment Global Market to 2030: Players Include Smith & Nep… – Press Release

The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2030, and is expected to expand at 9.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics.

The appearance of different types of scars poses a huge challenge to the day-to-day lifestyle of victims while affecting their aesthetic appeal. Hence, this factor is expected to develop an increased need for scar treatment.

Acne scars are one of the most common concerns for women, which disrupt their aesthetic appeal, making them uncomfortable. Consequently, the demand for scar treatment products is expected to rise, owing to the growing concern for aesthetics.

The aesthetic industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second and third quarters of 2020. Since the majority of procedures were not medical necessities, lockdowns in several countries led to the closure of beauty clinics, med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, online consultancy helps patients overcome these problems.

The increasing number of road accidents globally continues to lead to several face and body marks, which frequently need surgical treatment.

As a result, patients who have undergone such procedures are usually given topical scar reduction products. Cosmetic surgeries using laser instruments are also gaining popularity to treat severe road…