(CNS): The department of the environment and its team of turtle volunteers have recorded over 1000 turtle next on beaches across Grand Cayman this season the first time since official monitoring began some 25 years ago. With at least 1003 nests document and more unrecorded ‘surprise’ nests turning up after they have hatched the final count for 2023 will, when its in mark a milestone for these endangered species.

The predominant species nesting here are the green and loggerhead turtles with a few hawksbill nests also recorded each year.

Jane Hardwick, a research officer with the DoE, said passing a 1000 nests was an important moment but these iconic marine creatures are still struggling against the odds. “Twenty Five years ago the nesting populations of sea turtles were facing local extinction as there was so little nesting activity, so we are all really thrilled to reach 1000 nests for the first time since monitoring began,” she said.

“Sea turtles face…