Over 40 Million Users Witness Moutai’s “Geographical Culture Month” that Manifes… – Press Release

New York, NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ding Xiongjun, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of Moutai Group put forward the notion of “greenness” for the first time when explaining the “seven esthetic qualities” of Chinese Baijiu during the 12th Chinese Baijiu Top 9 Summit. The notion refers to the “greenness” of an ecological system, which is the living community composed of “mountains, waters, forests, earth, rivers, and microorganisms” that Moutai has been striving to construct. As a crucial part of Moutai’s internationalization, the notion of “greenness” manifests Moutai’s reflection on the sustainable development of Chinese Baijiu.

In March 2023, Moutai launched the “Geographical Culture Month” marketing campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn to enhance people’s cognition of Moutai and to showcase the beauty of Moutai’s green development.

The online marketing campaign focused on environment, ecology, craftsmanship, and green transformation. The favorable natural conditions that Moutai enjoys, the efforts Moutai has made to protect the ecological environment, and Moutai’s “green” ecological system were systematically displayed to the fans in the “Geographical Culture Month”.

1. Crack the code of Moutai’s products ecologically

The natural environmental advantages that Moutai enjoys were interpreted in 20 posts on the six major social media platforms in the “Geographical Culture Month”. For instance, the Chishui River Valley provides favorable conditions for microorganisms to reproduce. The unique purplish red silt on the bank of the Chishui River filters the source of water for making Moutai products. The advantageous geographical conditions of Maotai Town contribute to the distinct Moutai flavor. The online posts made Moutai’s green development path easy to understand.

Photos, videos, and illustrations were adopted to show the charm of Moutai’s products to the fans.

Moutai’s homepages on the six major social…