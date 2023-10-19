Over 500 reef and nurse sharks in native waters : Cayman Information Service

Caribbean reef sharks (photo courtesy of the DoE)

Nurse shark (photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Scientists from the Department of Environment have published the first estimates of population sizes and home ranges for Caribbean reef sharks and nurse sharks in Cayman Islands waters and the first estimate of the reef shark population globally. Footage from baited underwater video systems (BRUVS) and photo ID, used as a non-invasive alternative to tagging, revealed 180 Caribbean reef sharks and 336 nurse sharks.

Sightings of the other four coastal shark species — hammerheads, lemon, blacktip and tiger sharks — were too few to estimate population parameters. However, the study found numerous immature Caribbean reef and nurse sharks, suggesting both species are breeding in Cayman waters.

The study found that the home ranges of both species are relatively small at less than 20km², but the occasional long-distance movements of some individual sharks often extend to…