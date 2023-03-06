Over-50s World Cup: England strategy ‘not fairly ‘Bazball’ – Giles Ecclestone

Giles Ecclestone was once part of the Essex system and played Minor Counties cricket for Cambridgeshire

England will not be adopting full-on ‘Bazball’ tactics in their attempt to win the Over-50s World Cup in South Africa, says batter Giles Ecclestone.

Ecclestone hailed the “phenomenally brave” approach of Test captain Ben Stokes since taking over last year.

But he told BBC Essex: “Most of us are just trying to get through the first games without picking up any injuries.”

The Over-50s World Cup begins on Monday, with England taking on Namibia in their opening match.

England also have hosts South Africa, India, Pakistan, UAE and Wales in their pool, with games played over 45 overs per side.

“There are slightly different ambitions in Over-50s cricket. You have to be a little bit realistic on what your body can take,” said 54-year-old Ecclestone, from Essex.

“It could potentially be 10 games in 18 days and it’s 30-something degrees out here, so you’ve got to be fit to get through that as a…