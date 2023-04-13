OWC Unveils Most Powerful Jellyfish NAS Solution Yet at 2023 NAB Show – Press Release

OWC also expanding Atlas Ecosystem with new Innergize card management software and dual-slot card readers

OWC® – the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today announced the unveiling of Jellyfish XT, a revolution in collaboration and shared storage solution, and expansion of its Atlas ecosystem with a new Innergize software at NAB 2023 in Las Vegas from April 15-19, 2023.

“Here at OWC, we continuously seek to innovate and bring forth new solutions that empower creators to more easily create. Our new top-level storage solutions in Jellyfish and Atlas do just that; give creators the freedom to manage their workflows and improve their efficiency,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO at OWC.

OWC Jellyfish XT

OWC’s Jellyfish solutions have set the industry standard for shared portable NAS with unmatched connectivity and speed. The next generation is here with the Jellyfish XT, a full flash-based storage solution with up to 360TB (720TB with extension) usable storage and both 100Gb and 10Gb Ethernet connectivity that makes workflow bottlenecks and latency things of the past.

Jellyfish XT is built for the most demanding workflows and includes expandability options to handle tomorrow’s higher resolutions and bitrates. Whether it’s 4k/8k/12k, VR, or AR, Jellyfish XT is built to enable teams to push through content without friction.

Key features include:

2x 100GbE QSFP288 ports and 2x10GbE ports Capacity: up to 300TB of all flash storage in a single head unit, expandable to 1.5 Petabytes of total flash storage

OWC Atlas Ecosystem Expansion: Innergize Software & Dual-Slot Memory Card Readers

OWC is uniquely qualified to provide hardware and software solutions that provide a smooth path for audio and video professionals from Capture to Completion™. OWC’s Atlas memory card lineup…