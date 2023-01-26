OXFORD BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATING RE… – Press Release

OXFORD, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oxford Bank Corporation (“the Company”) (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank (“the Bank”), today announced operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Company’s quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were $3.342 million, or $1.38 per weighted average share, compared to $2.025 million, or $.90 per weighted average share for the same period one year ago. Fourth quarter 2022 earnings also increased, as expected, compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $2.632 million, or $1.09 per weighted average share.

Earnings for 2022 were $8.820 million, or $3.69 per share, compared to $10.883 million, or $4.77 per share for the same period of 2021. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented “We are very pleased with our full year 2022 results. Quarterly net income increased as the year progressed and was directly correlated to the execution of our strategic initiatives which were centered around maintaining our strong deposit franchise and growing a diversified lending business inclusive of Oxford Commercial Finance (“OCF”) which houses our factoring and asset-based lending businesses. Increased interest rates continue to have a positive impact to earnings given the growth in our traditional commercial loan portfolio which consists of a well-balanced mix of fixed and floating rate loans. While these initiatives are designed to position the company for long-term success, we have already seen the merits of our strategy which drove top-line interest income and effectively replaced much of the one-time PPP fee income from 2021.”

Total Assets of the Company were $792.6 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $750.9 million at December 31, 2021. “As PPP loans worked through the forgiveness process, we saw the balance sheet gradually normalize through the year. Unlike some institutions, we continue to operate in a very liquid…