Oxford Bathrooms Offers Free Consultation for Bathroom Renovations in Sydney – Press Release

Sydney, Aug. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sydney, New South Wales –

Oxford Bathrooms, a bathroom specialist company in Thornleigh, NSW, Australia, is offering free consultation for bathroom renovations in Sydney and neighbouring areas. They have a fully certified and licensed team of highly experienced tradespeople who can make sure a top quality finish is provided for the bathrooms they provide. They can offer a 10-year warranty on their workmanship.

A spokesperson for Oxford Bathrooms says, “When you contact us for bathroom renovation packages, our experts will visit your home to assess your bathroom’s plumbing, drainage, electrical, heating, and ventilation requirements. After the inspection, they will suggest different ways to improve the functionality of your bathroom. Based on the suggestions, we will provide you a free quote. To make sure that the bathroom renovation will add value to your home, the quote we provide includes high-quality fixtures and fittings.”

Homeowners who are planning a bathroom renovation may have to obtain development consent if changes are to be made on the drainage, plumbing, or electrics. All of the planned structural changes will need approval, while a direct replacement of old and worn out fixture will no need approval.

Homeowners and property owners can go to the website of Oxford Bathrooms and fill out an online form to request for a quote. Once a client has booked a free bathroom consultation, one of their experienced bathroom designers will visit the home. Using their many years of experience, they will quickly evaluate the drainage, electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation needs of the client’s bathroom. After the visit, they will invite the client to the showroom to discuss the bathroom design and the quote they provide.

The spokesperson says, “Your quote will include high quality fixtures and fittings to ensure your new bathroom investment will look beautiful and add value to your home. Call us today to get a quote…