PABLO AIR Co.,Ltd. Announced as Finalist for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards – Benzinga – Press Release

Awards ceremony to be held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando, FL.

INCHEON, South Korea, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — South Korea-based drone service provider PABLO AIR, a member of Born2Global Centre, has been named as a finalist in the Enterprise of the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). PABLO AIR was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of several finalists. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at AUVSI XPONENTIAL on April 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

PABLO AIR was nominated for the second consecutive year following last year’s runner-up at the XCELLENCE Awards. PABLO AIR’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solution, which entered the final round of the AUVSI Awards this year, is a technology that solves the distinction and allocation of NAS (National Airspace System) between drones and manned aircraft, which are the most discussed in the planning stage of drone delivery and UAM.

“During AUVSI’s 50th anniversary year, we are celebrating the accomplishments of the uncrewed systems industry within the last half-century, reflecting on lessons learned, and looking ahead to our vision for the future,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “The 2022 XCELLENCE award finalists represent some of the leading innovations and organizations that will help us reach our shared vision of assured autonomy.”

XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between. The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators in the uncrewed systems industry, including individuals and organizations, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save…