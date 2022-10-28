Pablo Marí: Stabbed Arsenal defender faces two months out after surgical procedure

Marí joined Italian side Monza on a season-long loan from Arsenal in August

Arsenal’s Pablo Marí said he felt “lucky” to escape life-threatening injuries after being stabbed and seeing “a person die in front of me” in an Italian supermarket.

Milan’s Niguarda hospital performed surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Marí’s back.

Italy’s Carabinieri police said a 47-year-old supermarket employee was killed in Thursday’s attack.

Another employee was left injured along with four customers, including Marí.

The 29-year-old, who is on loan at Monza from Arsenal, had been walking around the supermarket with his wife and son when he was stabbed in the back, reports Gazzetta dello Sport

Monza said Marí’s surgery went well, adding that he will remain in hospital for two or three days before starting the rehabilitation process.

“This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before one can resume physical activities,” the club said in a statement.

Italian outlet Corriere…