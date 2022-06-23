Pace and booze brought about lethal East Finish crash

Car wrecked in fatal accident, March 2016

(CNS): Chris Ollen McLaughlin (30) died as a result of misadventure, a jury found in Coroners Court Wednesday, having heard evidence that he was more than two times over the legal alcohol limit and travelling at 97mph when he crashed his car on Sea View Road in March 2016.

According to local crash reconstruction expert Collin Redden, McLaughlin lost control of his Toyota near the blowholes as he headed west from East End. Then, as he over-corrected, he went into a spin, slamming into a steel CUC pole. No other vehicle was involved in the collision, which happened in the early hours of the morning.

Chris Ollen McLaughlin

The impact was so great that the car was crushed to just 20 inches wide at the point where it wrapped around the utility post, which moved ten inches from its standing position. McLaughlin, who was disqualified from driving at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt, died from head and multiple other traumas…