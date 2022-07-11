Pace restrict to be lowered to 20mph in Wales

By Mark Hutchings and Daniel Davies
BBC News
Speed limits in built-up areas look set to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph in Wales from next year – a UK first that is controversial among some drivers.
Ministers say a 20mph speed limit will lower road collisions and traffic noise and encourage people to walk and cycle.
The slower limit has been divisive in areas where there have been trials with some motorists complaining of more congestion and journeys taking longer.
Many UK towns and cities have 20mph limits on residential roads but Wales is to become the first nation to impose it as the default on all restricted roads – with Scotland set to follow suit in 2025.
Leading active travel groups claim Wales will become the world’s first nation to adopt a national 20mph default speed limit on residential streets.
How much does lower speed reduce…