PACI spent CI$56k on 2022 Christmas Occasion : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Auditor General Sue Winspear has called out the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) after it spent an “excessive amount” on a Christmas party last year, many times more than other government entities spent celebrating the festivities. The government limit is $40 per head, and with 166 employees at the end of 2022, the budget for the bash should have been no more than CI$6,640. However, the authority spent that on fireworks alone.

The party cost a total of CI$56,522, which is more than what 66% of the Cayman Islands’ workforce earn in a whole year and did not represent value for money, the auditor general said.

PACI does not take revenue from central government but instead operates on its own earnings from the fees it collects from local businesses and residents for handling cargo, to the tune of more than $20.4 million last year, and cruise passenger fees, which generated around $1.8 million.

